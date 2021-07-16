Western Stearns County Upgraded to Extreme Drought Conditions

UNDATED -- Drought conditions are expected to worsen with high temperatures and no rain in sight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lists 98% of the state of Minnesota in some level of drought conditions.

Stearns County and Sherburne County are in Severe Drought with western Stearns County now upgraded to Extreme Drought.

More than half of the state is classified as in Severe Drought. Severe Drought means the ground is hard, seed corn is short, feed is expensive and crop yields are low. Fire danger is high and river flow is very low.

Extreme Drought means corn is harvested early, emergency haying and grazing are authorized, wildfires are widespread and surface waters are near record lows. Currently, just 4% of Minnesota is listed as Extreme Drought.

