Why Minnesotans Are Leaving Hockey Sticks Outside

The passing of a Sartell youth hockey player has prompted people all around the state to leave hockey sticks outside in her honor.

Folks in central Minnesota are leaving out their sticks in honor of Sartell's Sophie Weiland, who recently passed away at the age of 14.

"We lost a member of our youth hockey family/Sartell community to suicide Monday. A sweet girl, gone much too soon," the Sartell Youth Hockey Association's Facebook account shared in a comment.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in to the Sartell Youth Hockey Association's Facebook page from all around Minnesota.

Amy Senne Fox:

Please accept our deepest condolences from our 15U family in the Alexandria Area Hockey Association ! Our prayers go out to you also as a family that has experienced this type of loss. We hold you all close to our hearts!!

Missy Enger McAlpine:

On behalf of the Princeton Ice Arena/ Princeton Youth Hockey Association we extend our thoughts, prayers and sympathies to Sophie’s family, friends, and your entire community. We are deeply sorry for your loss. #SticksoutforSophie

Andrea Sadie Coppin:

I just represent one family from the Willmar Hockey Association. We may have littles that compete on the ice but we are one big hockey family. When something like this happens, The entire hockey community mourns the loss of a player. I’ll speak on behalf of the Willmar Hockey community and say the Wielands, we are saddened and will keep our sticks out in memory of Sophie and will pray for your family during this difficult time.

People all around the world memorably left sticks outside in 2018 following the tragic bus accident that claimed the life of 15 players and staff members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Canada.

Radio broadcaster Brian Munz is credited with popularizing the idea, saying "Leaving (a stick) out on the porch tonight, the boys might need it... wherever they are."