The Weekender: The Rock Gods, Moe Bandy and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. Check out the first ever concert inside The Ledge Amphitheater with the Rock Gods, sign up for a disc golf tournament in Kimball, take the kids to a movie at Parkwood Cinema, hear musician Moe Bandy play at Rollies, and channel your inner artist at the Sauk Rapids VFW. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
The Rock GodsWaite ParkBe one of the first to experience a concert inside Waite Park's newest entertainment venue. The Rock Gods will be performing at The Ledge on Friday. The Rock Gods is known as the greatest tribute on earth playing classic rock tributes of 10 plus bands. Doors will open at 6:30pm. with the show starting at 8:00 p.m. General admission ticket are $27.50 and can still be found.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Friday, July 16th, 8:00 p.m.
- 2
Bag Tag ChallengeKimball
Put your disc golf skills to the test this weekend in Kimball. Disc Beyond Recreation’s 8th Annual Bag Tag Challenge is a recreational disc golf tournament on a temporary course on the slopes of Powder Ridge. The course will be open Thursday and Friday for practice before Saturday tournament. Tee time will be at 7:00 a.m., break for an hour lunch and then round two will begin once your group is ready. Registration is $40 per person, per division.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, July 17th, 7:00 a.m.
- 3
Kids Summer CinemaWaite Park
Take the family to see a movie this week at Parkwood Cinema. The Theater is hosting their Kids Summer Cinema series now through August. Wrapping up Thursday is the movie The Croods: A New Age. That will be followed by Despicable Me, which will run Sunday and Monday. The Kids Summer Cinema offers tickets to these flicks for just $2. To get your tickets and to view showtimes you can log on to their website.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, July 15th
- Sunday, July 18th
- Monday, July 19th
- 4
Moe BandySauk Rapids
One of American's all-time leading classic county music artist/performers is coming to Sauk Rapids this weekend. Moe Bandy will be playing at Rollies on Sunday night. His accomplishments include 10 #1 hits, 5 Gold Albums, and more! Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. with the music starting at 6:30 p.m. You're asked to call to get your tickets!
Call 320-255-0912 For Tickets!
- Sunday, July 18th, 6:30 p.m.
- 5
Paint and Sip FundraiserSauk RapidsEnjoy a no-experience-required art class in Sauk Rapids. The VFW Sauk Rapids is holding a paint Fundraiser directed by trained, local artists, who guide guests step-by-step through a featured painting. This weekends painting will be a "Sunset Camp Fire". Registration includes your seat plus a 16x20 canvas you will paint on. You're asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to set up and order food and drinks if you wish. All proceeds from the event will support The Healing Nest. Tickets are $30 and start time begins at 6:00 p.m.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Sunday, July 18th, 6:00 p.m.