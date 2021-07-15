Construction Underway at Future Traut Companies HQ in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A long-standing central Minnesota company is moving to St. Joseph.

Traut Companies is holding an official groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at the future home of their new headquarters.

The company has been in its original location across from Mills Fleet Farm in Waite Park since 1982 when Company President Mark Traut and his cousin Dave Traut restarted the family business.

Mark Traut says the new site will house a 24,000 square foot building and 6,000 square foot warehouse on 13 acres along County Road 133.

We will be able to facilitate more employee parking, more equipment storage, more yard storage, and more maintenance and offices. We were actually short all of those items in the space that we are.

The current facility is 13,000 square feet on 6.5 acres of land. Traut says after nearly 40 years, the number of employees has increased from 10 to 60 and outgrown the existing space. He says the move was also designed with future job growth in mind.

We probably will be adding additional jobs in the future in every department. All departments have room for growth. Our local service, our local drilling, municipal drilling, lawn sprinkers, water treatments all need additional labor.

Traut says the foundation work has already begun and they hope to be all moved in by January or February.

