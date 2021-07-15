Two Runaway Teens Face Criminal Charges Following Police Chase

Dassel -- Two runaway teenagers could face criminal charges after leading police on a short chase early Thursday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 12 in Dassel at around 1:00 a.m.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped off and a short chase began. After about a mile the vehicle stopped at a dead end road on Maple Street.

Both the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver jumped into the nearby lake.

Dassel Fire and Rescue were called in to search the lake. Authorities say a short time later the passenger, a 16-year-old from Pine City, return to the scene. The child was later released to a parent.

A few hours later, authorities received a tip the driver, a 16-year-old from Burnsville, was seen heading east on Highway 12 in another stolen vehicle.

The driver has not yet been found.