Weekend Snow Totals in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We received over three inches of snow here in St. Cloud over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says on Friday night we had 0.9 inches of snow. That was followed by 2.2 inches of snow on Saturday night, for a two-day total of 3.1 inches. We did get some more light snow Sunday night, the National Weather Service says that was another 0.9 inches, giving us a three-day total of about four inches of snow.

St. Cloud's snow total now for January is about 11 inches. We average about 8.9 inches of snow in January. Our snow total for the season is up to about 31 inches, which is about six inches above normal.