Police: Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff

ST. CLOUD -- A man has been arrested after a police chase in south St. Cloud. St. Cloud police say the incident began after 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

It ended near Sherburne County Roads 3 and 7 when the vehicle slid off the road.

The driver, 24-year-old Alex Brown of St. Cloud, was wanted for alleged domestic assault in Becker.

Officers blocked the vehicle in and began negotiating with Brown. Authorities say Brown appeared under the influence of a controlled substance and displayed that he had a sword and a knife and threated to use them against officers and against himself.

When negotiations failed and it appeared Brown may be attempting to harm himself officers breached a window and used less lethal OC spray and Pepper-balls to gain compliance.

The incident ended at about 8:00 p.m. when Brown got out of the vehicle.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries and then transported to jail. No officers were hurt during the incident.