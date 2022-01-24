What’s Your Sign? Where on the Minnesota Zodiac Are You?
Did you know there’s a Minnesota version of the Zodiac? Probably not, because it's a fairly new phenomenon. The Loon, the Viking, the Walleye. What's your sign? Come on in and find out what your Minnesota Zodiac sign means for you.
AquariusMinnesota Zodiac: The Lake
January 20 - February 18
Minnesotan's born under the sign of The Lake are shy and quiet, but on the other hand they can be eccentric and energetic. In both cases, they are deep thinkers and highly intellectual people who love helping others. Depending on the season they can change from warm, fun, and fluid -- to cold and hard in an instant. Dating a Lake? Bring a personal flotation device.
PiscesMinnesota Zodiac: The Tater-Tot Hotdish
February 19 - March 20
The Tater-Tot Hotdish, or 'Totters' are very friendly, so they often find themselves in a company of very different people. Totter's are selfless, they are always willing to help others, without hoping to get anything back. They are the comfort-food of Minnesotans. In a relationship with a Totter? Remember, everybody wants some.
AriesMinnesota Zodiac: The Viking
March 21 - April 19
The presence of a Viking almost always marks the beginning of something energetic and turbulent. They are continuously looking for dynamic, speed and competition. They are always first in everything - from work to social gatherings. Courting a Viking? They love to take initiative and hate cheese (especially when worn on the head).
TaurusMinnesota Zodiac: The Mosquito
April 20 - May 20
Powerful and reliable, The Mosquito is delicate but mighty. They love being surrounded by material pleasures. People born under the Mosquito sign are very sensual and tactile. Touch is extremely important for them, and stubbornness is a trait that gets them what they want. No spray, candle, or screen slows them down. Attracted to a skeeter? They're gonna leave a mark.
GeminiMinnesota Zodiac: The Loon
May 21 - June 20
Expressive and quick-witted, The Loon represents two different sides of personality and you will never be sure with whom you will face. Loons can be sociable, communicative and ready for fun, while on the other hand it can be very serious, thoughtful, restless and even indecisive. In a relationship with a Loon? They are very loyal to their mates, and nest together for life.
CancerMinnesota Zodiac: The Wolf
June 21 - July 22
Deeply intuitive and sentimental, Wolves can be one of the most challenging Zodiac signs to get to know. The Wolf is very emotional and sensitive, and they care about family and home. The Wolf is sympathetic and are very attached to the people who surround them. In relationships it's all about the pack -- as the Wolf is extremely dedicated and loyal to its partner.
LeoMinnesota Zodiac: The North Star
July 23 - August 22
Minnesotans born under the sign The North Star are natural born leaders. They are dramatic, creative self-confident, dominant and extremely difficult to resist. They can achieve anything they want. The North Star loves life and expects to have a good time. The North Star is passionate and sincere, but beware -- the white hot light can also burn.
VirgoMinnesota Zodiac: The Snowflake
August 23 - September 22
Snowflakes are always paying attention to the smallest details and their deep sense of humanity makes them one of the most careful signs of the zodiac. Their methodical approach to life ensures that nothing is left to chance. Considering a relationship with a snowflake? While they're tender, tiny and delicate; they can bury you under an avalanche if you do them wrong.
LibraMinnesota Zodiac: The Pine
September 23 - October 22
People born under the sign of The Pine are peaceful and fair, and they hate being alone. Partnership is very important for the Pine-born, and with their victorious mentality and cooperation, they cannot stand to be alone. They can be inspired by good books, deep discussions and interesting people. Pines are great lovers, but rub them the wrong way and you're gonna get needled.
ScorpioMinnesota Zodiac: The Beaver
October 23 - November 21
The Beavers are passionate and assertive people. They are determined and decisive, and will research until they find out the truth. The Beaver is a great leader, always aware of the situation and also features prominently in resourcefulness. Beavers live to experience and express emotions. In a relationship with a Beaver? They're great communicators, with their feelings always just a tail slap away.
SagittariusMinnesota Zodiac: The Walleye
November 22 - December 21
Curious and energetic, The Walleye is one of the biggest travelers among all zodiac signs. Their open mind and philosophical view motivates them to wander around the world in search of the meaning of life. Walleye's are extroverts, optimistic, enthusiastic, and like change. Looking for love with a Walleye? They're an elusive catch, but once you hook 'em, they're yours forever.
CapricornMinnesota Zodiac: The Cabin
December 22 - January 19
When it comes to professionalism and traditional values, The Cabin is the first. Cabins are practical and considered to be the most serious sign of the zodiac, possessing an independence that enables significant progress both on the personal level and in business. Cabins have the potential to be great leaders. Looking for love? It's hard to find the perfect cabin, but when you do it'll be your love-nest for life.