Gas Prices Keep Rising in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices keep going up.

Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 a gallon.

Prices in Minnesota are 9.3 cents higher than a month ago and 88.1 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average has risen 1.8 cents in the last week averaging $3.32.

Gas Buddy says with all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility.