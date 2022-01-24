Wabasha’s ‘Grumpy Old Men Festival’ Happening in February

Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.

The movie grossed over $80 million at the box office and has spawned it's own festival in Wabasha, Minnesota.

2022 marks the 29th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival and involves a day full of events across the town. Costume contests, a hot dish luncheon, cribbage tournament, a polar plunge, live music, and of course an ice fishing contest!

Visit Wabasha on February 26th! Enjoy a festival filled with fun events, great food, shopping adventures & more. Our first priority is the safety of our community and visitors.

This year's event is being held the weekend of February 25th - 26th. The costume contest happens in the afternoon on February 25th, and everything else is scheduled for Saturday, the 26th. For up-to-date information on the festival, and to start planning your trip be sure to "like" it on Facebook. Don't wait to plan your trip, putz.

