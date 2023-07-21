Wayzata Beach Bash is Back! Don’t Wait, Get Your Tickets Now.

Come out and enjoy the fun. Wayzata Beach Bash is back!

Beach Bash began in 2013 in coordination with Wayzata's James J. Hill Days; an annual event established in 1975, presented by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce. It's since grown to add the Beach Bash and the incredible concerts that go into the night.

Get our free mobile app

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Cody Jinks and Friends on Saturday, September 9th. More artists will be added for Friday and Saturday and will be announced soon.

Photo by Richard Fury-Getty Images Photo by Richard Fury-Getty Images loading...

WHAT THERE IS TO DO:

There's fun throughout the entire weekend. You and your friends and family can enjoy carnival rides, food, waterski shows, and car shows. Those are just a few of the festivities found at James J. Hills Days.

Then there's the music. Located on Wayzata Beach, this is an outdoor show. Unlike other outdoor shows and festivals that have tens of thousands in attendance, Wayzata Beach Bash concerts have a capacity of just 5000 people, so you'll see some of your favorite artists in an intimate setting.

Plus the Wayzata Beach Bash features different genres of music each night, so there is something for everyone to enjoy!

HOW TO GET TICKETS:

Just log on to the Wayzata Beach Bash website to purchase your tickets. Secure your tickets now to guarantee your spot.

Purchase tickets: Wayzatabeachbash.com

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer