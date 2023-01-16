Is it Summer Yet? Here Is The Firefest 2023 Lineup Announcement!

How about some good news for Blue Monday? Firefest in Cold Spring has unveiled a portion of its 2023 lineup...and it's really exciting because there are some BIG names coming this summer! Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, and Sawyer Brown will be performing this year!

There are other artists still to be announced, but this certainly is a great start! Head to their website to start purchasing your tickets for this year's concert!

So what else do you need to know about Firefest 2023?

* Event Details:

-Firefest 2023 will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023

-Location: Cold Spring Brewing Company Distribution Center

-Gates will open at 4:00pm

* Ticket Prices:

-General Admission tickets will start at $55.00 but will increase the closer we get to the show.

-The event is an outdoor rain or shine event

* Camping :

-Premier Camping is a NEW addition to the event this year. Premier Camping will consist of a larger campsite that is located closer and within walking distance of the event. Premier Camping is $250.00 per campsite.

-General Camping will be $150.00 per campsite. General camping will be located in the same location as last year and will offer bussing from the campsite to the event entrance location.

Let's just get through this week, and start banking on summer!

