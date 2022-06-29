Are You Looking For Something To Do This Long Holiday Weekend?

So by now you probably have a good idea of what you are doing this weekend, a long weekend with the 4th of July falling on Monday, but if you don't here's an idea that could be rewarding for someone who goes. After this Saturday's Twins game, there will be a 2-hour concert at a nearby bar where you can win Alan Jackson tickets, amongst other things, and still, be home by 9p!

Cowboy Jack's near Target Field is having an after-game concert for those interested in country music, and the chance to win tickets to see Alan Jackson later on in July!

The concert is being put on by Schell's Brewery and Cowboy Jack's and will feature music by Mitch Gordon.

As far as I can tell there isn't a cover charge for attending the concert after the game, and it looks like there are going to be some specials on beer for those who want to partake.

This might just be your LAST chance at tickets to see Alan Jackson in concert as he is looking to wrap up touring, and he is only performing in certain cities as he winds down. Alan is performing Friday, July 29th at the Xcel Energy Center as part of his Last Call, One More for the Road Tour.

In case you are wondering, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Baltimore Orioles in a 1:10 game at Target Field.

