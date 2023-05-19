‘Wild As Her’ Artist To Play FireFest in Cold Spring, Replaces Jimmie Allen
FireFest in Cold Spring has announced the replacement for Jimmie Allen, and the folks in Central Minnesota should be excited to see Corey Kent come to the stage this summer.
According to a post from one of the staple concerts in Central Minnesota, Corey Kent will be rocking the stage in just a few weeks.
Kent according to his online biography has been entertaining folks since the age of 11.
Corey Kent has been poised for a career in music from the beginning. Growing up influenced by various genres and artists, Corey started his journey in music at an early age. Taking the stage at age 11 as the lead singer for a touring Western Swing band, Corey hit early career milestones opening for legendary acts like Roy Clark and The Oak Ridge Boys. A few years later, he would be booking gigs around his hometown of Bixby, OK and by 17 he made his way to Nashville. - Corey Kent Official Website
Kent will be joined by headliner Chris Janson, Sawyer Brown, Thompson Square, and Ricochet. Tickets to the show are available online, and you can find them here.
