St. Joseph Bars Hosting 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

It's never too early to start making plans for St. Patrick's Day 2023. Get your green on for the 2nd annual St Patty's Weekend Pub Crawl in St Joseph.

To participate in this pub crawl you just need to start at one of these five bars:

Bad Habit

LaPlayette

Sal's

The Middy

St Joseph Legion

Grab a participation card from your starting bar, and spend the afternoon of March 18th (responsibly) hopping from one bar to the next. Each time you stop, have your card marked and end at LaPlayette at 5 PM. There will be prize drawings to enter in with your completed card. Food will be available to purchase at Sal's and Lily's Wings food truck will be set up at The La.

Get our free mobile app

St. Patrick's Day is officially on Friday, March 17th, 2023 but with it landing on a Friday it allows businesses to celebrate all weekend long. This event is a great excuse to rock your green clothes and support local St. Joseph establishments. Plus by that time we will all be eager for some fresh spring air.

For updates on the pub crawl leading up to the big day, be sure to check out the event's Facebook page.

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court