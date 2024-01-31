Ways to Explore MN Around Valentine’s Day

Valentines Day is just around the corner. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota has some ways to celebrate it in Minnesota.

Here are 10 unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Minnesota, from a fancy meal in an igloo and a romantic candlelight stroll beneath the stars to a virtual crafting class with your sweetie.

HAVE A ROMANTIC DATE INSIDE OF AN IGLOO

Embrace the whimsy and romance of winter by reserving one of Minnesota's cozy, domed igloos for your Valentine's Day date night. The trendy, Scandinavian-inspired ninetwentyfive restaurant at The Hotel Landing has several igloos available for lunch or dinner on weekdays, or for brunch and dinner on weekends. In Hastings, the Lock & Dam Eatery has four igloos available Tuesdays through Sundays for lunch and dinner. And in Minnetonka, Duke's on 7 offers two-hour bookings for couples and as many as eight people throughout the week.

CELEBRATE VALENTINE'S DAY WITH A LOCAL RESTAURANT

Nothing amps up a Valentine's Day celebration quite like a luxurious, delicious meal at a local restaurant. Brasa Premium Rotisserie and Revival have multiple locations throughout St. Paul and Minneapolis, and offer both intimate indoor dining as well as takeout specials. For great BBQ and smoked meats, head to Duluth and places like OMC Smokehouse and Northern Waters Smokehaus.

GRAB SOME SWEETS WITH YOUR SWEETHEART

You can't go wrong with some sweets on Valentine's Day, and many Minnesota bakeries, candy shops, ice cream parlors and confectionaries have you and your sweetheart covered. For pastries and baked goods, try Buttered Tin in St. Paul, Bellecour in Minneapolis or Daube's Bakery in Rochester. If you're looking for some good old-fashioned chocolate, head to the Red Wing Confectionary. Or chill out at one of Minnesota's many ice cream shops before cozying up someplace warm.

COZY UP FOR THE WEEKEND AT A HOTEL OR RESORT

With romantic places to stay across Minnesota, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse for a staycation at a Minnesota hotel or resort. Toast to an anniversary, spoil that special someone or just celebrate the simple pleasures of being together at the historic St. James Hotel in Red Wing. For a different style of historic lodging, spend the weekend in a 1900s renovated barn at Round Barn Farm B&B. Or find romance on the North Shore with a romantic getaway at Pier B Resort Hotel and Lutsen Resort. Grandview Lodge has a special romance package from February 1st through the 29th featuring all the romantic amenities featuring chocolate covered strawberries, champagne and a special dinner menu.

GO ICE FISHING FOR A MINNESOTA-STYLE VALENTINE'S DAY

Nothing quite says love in Minnesota like a romantic weekend of ice fishing! Imagine sitting comfortably on a frozen lake, sipping wine with your special someone as walleye nibble on your hook from beneath the ice. With over 10,000 lakes and fish houses available to rent across the state, there are countless places where you can celebrate Valentine's Day the Minnesota way.

VENTURE INTO THE ENCHANTING MINNESOTA NORTH WOODS

Escape from the ordinary with a romantic trip to the North Woods of Minnesota. Places like Grand Ely Lodge and River Point Resort have weekend romance packages to make your serene getaway even more relaxing and special. Bemidji is home to many quaint lakeside resorts that are just a short jaunt away from a handful of local arts and craft stores downtown where you can find the perfect gift for your sweetheart.

CRAFT SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR YOUR SWEETIE

Tired of searching for the perfect gift? Make it yourself with a little help from a Minnesota crafting class! Appleberry's Attic Craft Studio in Anoka is offering special Valentine's-themed craft projects for both kids and adults, and Lake Superior Art Glass in Duluth has special classes this month where you can make a glass heart or blown glass vase. Or, if you prefer to craft something edible, you can always surprise your special someone with a cooking class at Cooks of Crocus Hill.

TAKE A ROMANTIC WINTER STROLL BENEATH THE STARS

There's nothing more romantic than a walk or hike under the stars. Bundle up and take your sweetie on a nighttime outdoor adventure, whether it's a light stroll or a refreshing hike on one of Minnesota's many hiking trails. For more outdoor winter fun, check out the snowshoe trails in Minnesota.

ATTEND A SHOW OR CONCERT

If you're seeking a live performance, Valentine's Day is a great reason to get dressed up and attend a show or concert. Check out what's playing at the Historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Norshor Theatre in Duluth, or the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. If classical music is your jam, the Minnesota Orchestra and the Paramount Performing Arts Center in St. Cloud have a variety of concerts coming up. For additional options, consult Explore Minnesota's calendar of events, which is constantly being updated.

PLAN YOUR NEXT MINNESOTA GETAWAY

Even if you spend this Valentine's Day at home, show some love to your future self by planning a trip somewhere in Minnesota. Whether you want to explore a new city, take a restaurant tour, attend a music festival or do all-of-the-above, today's the day to start planning tomorrow's adventure.

