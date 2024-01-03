Explore Minnesota’s Outdoor Winter Festivals

The weather has created some challenges for some of Minnesota's outdoor festivals but many remained scheduled as of today. Explore Minnesota's Jake Juliot highlighted what events you could be interested in.

Minnesota has a wide array of winter festivals throughout the state. This year, please make sure to check the official website of the festival you are interested in attending. Due to the warm weather, many festivals have moved dates to later in the winter. Here is a preview of some exciting festivals coming up!

Northeast Minnesota

ICEBOX DAYS, INTERNATIONAL FALLS

IceBox Days is known for its crazy games and wacky activities such as frozen turkey bowling, the infamous Gizzard runs and locally invented smoosh racing, which have garnered a lot of national attention over the years.

HYGGE FESTIVAL, GRAND MARAIS

Hygge (the Danish ritual of embracing life’s simple pleasures) is especially meaningful in wintertime. This annual Hygge Festival lets you enjoy cozy surroundings, the warmth of family and friends, and fun activities such as fondue nights, cozy couple dinners, bonfires, talented musicians, dog sled tours, snowshoe hikes and much more.

ELY WINTER FESTIVAL

The 10-day Ely Winter Festival and Art Walk is a celebration of the unique culture, art, history and traditions of this north woods town adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Main attractions include the snow sculpting competition and artwork on display throughout downtown.

Northwest Minnesota

FROSTIVAL, MOORHEAD

In Moorhead, the frosty fun lasts six weeks during their annual Frostival celebration. The event includes winter wildlife hikes, disc golf, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, candle-lit trail walks, snowga (that is yoga in the snow) or go on a sleigh ride. Stroll through Viking Ship Park to see incredible snow sculptures and warm up by a bonfire with hot chocolate and other toasty treats. The celebration takes place Jan. 14 to Feb. 25.

POLAR FEST, DETROIT LAKES

Polar Fest features more than two weeks of volunteer-led events, including ice golf, skiing, a fishing derby, a hot dish challenge and something that has to be seen to be believed: Frozen Fireworks.

ICE FEST, THIEF RIVER FALLS

Ice Fest celebrates winter with dog sled rides, fat biking, 5K and 10K races, hockey games and much more.

Central Minnesota

ICE FEST, BREEZY POINT

Ice Fest delivers a myriad of activities on ice such as pond hockey, ice fishing, curling, snow golf, bag toss games and dancing to live music under a tent on the ice. Off the ice, take horse-drawn hayrides, ski by candlelight and warm by a bonfire. Area pubs and restaurants offer special deals and discounts.

WINTERFEST, CROSSLAKE

Find old-fashioned family fun including pond hockey and bocce ball tournaments, kid's games, a pancake breakfast and even helicopter rides at the annual WinterFest in Crosslake. Additional festivities include horse-drawn sleigh rides, a bonfire and s'mores and a medallion hunt.

WINTER JUBILEE, NISSWA

Winter Jubilee activities include snow sculpture building, the Jubilee Parade, a wood-splitting contest, smoosh racing, medallion hunt, live music, dancing and an ice fishing contest on Nisswa Lake.

Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

SAINT PAUL WINTER CARNIVAL

Part of The Great Northern, which also encompasses the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and City of Lakes Loppet, 2024 Loppet COOP FIS Cross Country World Cup, and Winter Carnival has been a capital city tradition since 1886. Thousands of revelers come to downtown St. Paul for events including ice sculpture carving, a winter run, snowplow competition, parades and fireworks.

CHILLY OPEN, WAYZATA

Minnesota golf in February? You betcha! Imagine three 9-hole courses plowed out on Lake Minnetonka and over 1,700 golfers with their hockey sticks and golf clubs hitting and putting tennis balls. Players and onlookers will also enjoy free food, snowga (yoga), snowkiting (kite skiing), dog sled rides and the 19th hole tent.

UNITED WE SHIVER

While the breathtaking United We Shiver Plunge is the highlight of Shiver Elk River, there are many other fun outdoor events including an outdoor hockey tournament, 5K and 10K run/walk, bean bag tournament, medallion hunt, special family activities, as well as live music, craft beer garden and bingo.

Southern Minnesota

BOCK FEST, NEW ULM

Beckon warmer weather at Bock Fest with a mug full of Bock beer, live music, hot brats and bonfires. Seven Bocks of Winter are hiding around the Schell's Brewery grounds, waiting to be found. Human St. Bernards, with kegs of beer on their backs, are ready to assist weary hunters.

BOLD & COLD, OWATONNA

Be bold and embrace “cold noses and warm hearts” during the weekend Bold & Cold celebration. Highlights include a medallion hunt, ice fishing, candlelight skiing, fat tire bike races, snow sculpture competitions and more.

WINTERFEST, ST. PETER

This fun-filled festival includes a Winterfest opening ceremony party, free hot chocolate and s'mores, medallion hunts, a polar plunge, hairy legs competition, poker walk, Commander's Chilifest and a winter demolition derby.

SLEIGH & CUTTER FESTIVAL, WASECA

The Sleigh & Cutter Parade is the highlight of this festival, featuring various breeds of horses pulling animal-powered sleighs. Other activities include snowmobile drag races, live music, dancing, ice -tundra golf, cross-country skiing, medallion hunt and a family movie night.

SOCIALICE, ROCHESTER

Downtown Rochester's premier winter festival, SocialICE lets you experience uniquely designed and themed ice bars, each with signature drinks, as well as full-scale ice sculptures illuminated with special lighting effects and live DJ entertainment nightly.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.