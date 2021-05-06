Watch St. Cloud State Dance Team’s National Championship Routines

St. Cloud State Dance Team recently took home two National Championship titles at the UDA College National Cheer and Dance Championship in Orlando. The team took home the top spot for both the Open Pom and Open Game Day categories.

What made these wins super special is that the team ended up winning their first-ever back-to-back champion title for their Game Day performance. The addition of the Pom win also made it their first-ever double National Championship.

The crowds at the event were limited due to COVID-19, and the vast majority of us weren't in Orlando, but luckily the team has shared the videos of their routines for us to enjoy online.

SCSU Dance Open Pom Routine 2021:

They came out swinging with that pom routine. You could feel it through the screen watching it that they were in it to win it and they weren't taking home anything less than first place.

SCSU Dance Open Game Day Routine 2021:

Perfect formations, perfectly executed contagions, clean sharp moves, it's easy to see why this team is back-to-back champions in this category.

The St. Cloud State University Dance Team has always been my favorite team on campus. Dance is one of my favorite sports to watch and follow, and I'm so excited for the team to have brought home these titles. All their hard work paid off in the best way possible. Go Huskies!