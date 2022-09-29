WATCH: Comedian Offers Up His “Welcome To Minneapolis” Routine

Comedian Mike Feeney has been doing his 'Welcome To..." series on TikTok for a few months and he finally got around to doing Minneapolis. The reaction to the video has been pretty good with folks from the #BoldNorth appreciating the effort put into the video that seems to be based on strange but true Minnesota memes. Check it out.



Feeney has done videos for several US Cities on his TikTok page, there are videos for New York, Seattle, St. Louis, San Fransisco, and Philly to name a few. Being a New York-based comedian I wondered a little about the accuracy of the material, but for the most part, he hit on our way of life pretty perfectly. Take into consideration the 4-way stop, truly a Minnesota Stand-Off with seemingly no one wanting to go first.

He hit on the weather, tater tot hotdish, our non-welcoming welcoming nature for non-Minnesotans, and a Minnesota Nice response to joining his friend at the Mall of America.

The only part that got to me was Feeney referring to the Mall of America as the MOO-AH, what is that?

For fans of Feeney, I mean I did chuckle at a few of his videos, you can follow him on TikTok by heading here, just don't expect him to wait at a 4-way stop in Minnesota.

