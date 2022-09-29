Trunk Or Treat Event Returning To Miller Auto Plaza

The popular Miller Auto Plaza Trunk or Treat drive-through event is returning to the dealership's parking lot on Friday, October 28th.

We took our young son to this event last year and he had a great time hanging out of the car window trick-or-treating. Miller had several trick-or-treat stations set up and it was fun checking out all the costumed characters as he collected his candy.

It is also worth mentioning that the line was moved along nicely in our first drive-thru experience. I wasn't sure how it would all pan out with a large number of people there to get some sweet treats, but Miller handled it well!

Miller:

Come over to Miller Auto for the 3rd Annual Drive Thru TRUNK OR TREAT event! Bring the kiddos in their costumes and drive thru 5 different stops to get some candy! We have lots of Candy and don't plan on running out....but we will have a HARD STOP at 6:30pm or until the candy runs out. We are looking forward to this year again as last years event was an absolute blast! ENTRANCE: Enter through the Miller Marine Parking Lot! We will have signs guiding you through the Auto Parking lot. EXIT: Kitty corner from Tenvoorde Ford on to 2nd street. *IT IS IMPORTANT TO ENTER THROUGH THE MARINE LOT! Please do not block traffic on 2nd street! Thanks Everyone! Hope to see you there.

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes