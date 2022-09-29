Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota.
This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week.
The moderate drought area is now at 22 percent, up from 16 percent a week ago.
The severe drought area has stayed the same at four percent.
Here in St. Cloud, so far this month we've had 2.19 inches of rain which is .65 inches below normal. For the year to date, we've had 28.07 inches of precipitation, which is 4.61 inches above normal. There is no rain in the immediate forecast.
