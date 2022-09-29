Cirque Italia Is Officially in St. Cloud, Who Wants to go for FREE?!

Cirque Italia Is Officially in St. Cloud, Who Wants to go for FREE?!

Photo by Cirque Italia via Facebook

You've probably heard for a little bit now that there's a circus coming to town, but it's not just any circus it's the Cirque Italia Water Circus! If you've ever seen any type of Cirque show you know you're in for a sensational show.

The show just got to town and has shows September 29-October 2. With several shows scheduled between Saturday and Sunday. Full list of times can be found HERE.

They also posted on their Facebook page a few ideas to help fully enjoy the experience:

They include suggestions such as arriving an hour early to the show, discovering the food court, enjoying the face painting stand  that is for adults too, not just kids. Lastly and this might be the most important one, they ONLY accept cash, so you might want to stop by the ATM before you get there.

Then sit back and enjoy the show!

Photo by Cirque Italia via Facebook
Finally, I know you saw in the title about going for free and you can! We have tickets to give away! Want to win then get to our MOBILE APP right now,

download it if you don't have it yet, and send a text in the chat feature with the CODE WORD: WATER.

That's it and you're in for a chance to win a family four pack! We will contact you if you win with a text back with details.

GOOD LUCK!

