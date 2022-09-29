WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA

People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.

REGISTER TODAY

The event is FREE and open to the public. To learn more about it, and register for the free event you can click HERE now.

Child Care Fair

7:30-9:00 am

American Heritage National Bank Conference Room

2915 2nd Street S.

St. Cloud, MN 56301

FACTS ABOUT MINNESOTA AND CHILDCARE

According to a press release from The United Way, a recent local survey stated that 24% of people caring for children lost an employment opportunity, or didn't take a job because they couldn't afford to put their children in daycare.

Because of the cost of living in Minnesota, this issue affects not only families financially but also affects businesses that are in desperate need of employees.

THE CHILD CARE FAIR

The Child Care Fair, which will be taking place from 7:30 am to 9 am, is open to the central Minnesota community and is free for everyone to attend.

The Child Care Fair will be taking place on October 11th, at the American Heritage National Bank Conference Room. Some of the topics that will be discussed include:

How the inadequate childcare availability is affecting our workforce.

Explore solutions to help Employees find affordable child care.

Discuss the possibility of ChildCare benefits being offered by Employers.

Build connections and learn from other business leaders in Central Minnesota

The United Way press release states that Minnesota is the 3rd most expensive state in the nation regarding costs of childcare.

FINDING SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES AND EMPLOYEES

The idea of the event is to help businesses gain a more complete picture of the solutions that are available to address the childcare crisis for their employees and talk with some businesses that are already implementing ideas. Childcare benefits can strengthen a business's ability to recruit and retain employees, and help people from missing work on a regular basis.

