Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?

UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.

There are not a ton of healthy choices for restaurants in St. Cloud. Like salad places. Places to hop into for a quick healthy lunch or something.

However, the healthy options might be a bit better with this new restaurant coming to St. Cloud. It's called Crisp & Green. There are already quite a few locations around the twin cities area, but now they are expanding to greater Minnesota.

As far as a date or more precise location, there is little information. Their website just says "coming soon".

If you are unfamiliar with Crisp and Green restaurants their menu includes salads- like a lot of salads. Big variety, along with some Grain Bowls, and there are so many options with that too, even some spicy options. There is a "build your own" bowl, kids meals, smoothies and some vegan options. The menu also includes the nutritional information which helps when making a selection. Something for everyone and a great way to grab lunch or dinner and stay on track with any sort of weight loss plan, or a "stay or get healthy" plan.

They make it easy to order online or with their app too.