Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Peace Officer’s Memorial Day

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags at all state buildings flown at half staff until sunset Monday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

President Biden has designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day in honor of those who have been killed or injured in the line of duty, and the week that the 15th falls in as Police Week.

The proclamation issued by Governor Walz reads:

Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the over 10,900 Law Enforcement Officers in Minnesota who serve in 417 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to do the same.

