Flags at half-staff Monday

ST. PAUL -- Flags will fly at half-staff Monday across the state.

Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half staff Monday to remember, mourn and honor the one-million Americans who’ve lost their lives due to COVID-19.

In a news release, Governor Walz says the one-million mark deserves recognition.

Over two years ago, our state mourned the first death of a Minnesotan to COVID-19. Since then, Minnesotans got through one of the most challenging periods in our state’s history the way we always get through hardships – together.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to join in to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.