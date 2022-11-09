Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday.

Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon.

Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service to the Hopkins Police Department, and six years of service to the Bloomington Police Department. He died in the line of duty earlier in November. Scanlon is survived by his wife and four children.

Businesses and individuals are asked to join the state in flying the flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders in the line of duty.