Flags Ordered At Half-Staff To Honor First Responder

(Photo: Morrison County Sheriff's Office)

LITTLE FALLS -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Saturday in honor and remembrance of First Responder Reverend Brian Alnes.

Alnes died on January 4th, due to complications from a medical condition obtained in the line of duty.

Alnes dedicated eight years of service as a first responder and firefighter with the Crystal Fire Department and as a first responder in Swanville.

He also served as chaplain for both the Morrison County and Todd County sheriff's offices.

 

