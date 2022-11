ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia.

Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House since 2016. He was 61.

All residents are encouraged to lower their flags as well.