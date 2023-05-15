Waite Park Going All Out For National Police Week

This week is National Police Week and Waite Park is going all out to show support for their officers. Waite Park Records and Evidence Tech Kelli Gauthier says:

The week is going to consist of a FULLY decorated department (from locker room, patrol room, lunchroom, training room, to hallways throughout with different positive signs, banners, thank yous, streamers, balloons, etc.). Each day of the week, the Officers will be presented with at least 2 treats (one in morning and one in the afternoon), with each one having a different “thank you theme” such as, homemade donuts with a sign that says, “We Do Nut Know What We’d Do Without You”, etc. We also have two catered lunches coming on Wednesday and Thursday.

photo courtesy of Kelli Gauthier

Gauthier indicates they are also doing an appreciation dinner on the final evening that will include not only all of the sworn officers, but also their families because she says family support is so important for Officers as they risk their lives every day.

photo courtesy of Kelli Gauthier

Kelli explained she started by reaching out to local businesses requesting their involvement/support. Kelli indicates she immediately received an overwhelming response. She was offered to hold their family BBQ at The Ledge from the City, and approximately 30 local businesses and residents offered donations that ranged from thank you notes, cash, gift cards, door prizes, meals, desserts, food for their BBQ, discounts, etc. Gauthier says Discovery School students are coloring some thank you pages for the Waite Park Officers to hang up during the week, and she received a great response and many colored pages.

Gauthier also says:

I reached out to a local autistic boy who makes natural dog treats (Brayden’s Pawfect Treats LLC) so we could also include our new K9, Bosco, in the festivities throughout the week. To my surprise, Brayden insisted on donating special police treats for each day of the week, and a grand Pupcake for the bbq! In exchange, we invited Brayden to the PD for a private tour and an opportunity to meet K9 Officer Lehmkuhl and Bosco and other officers. We have some neat pictures of that if interested, and Brayden also posted them on his FB page. I also personalized Bosco’s food dish using my circut with “Top Dog K9 Bosco”.