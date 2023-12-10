To Protect And Serve Cocoa
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Sunday was a chance to enjoy a hot beverage with local law enforcement. The Waite Park Police Department held their 2nd annual Coco with the Popo at the Waite Park Moose Lodge from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
People could join police officers for some hot chocolate, candy canes, and chat with them about whatever was on their mind. Waite Park PD Community Outreach Specialist Alicia Mages says it is a good way for them to interact with the public they serve.
She says they expected a good turnout in part because they teamed up with the Moose Lodge's Breakfast with Santa.
