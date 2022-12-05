Waite Park To Consider Hiring Firm For Police Chief Search

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - The Waite Park City Council will look to begin the process in finding a new police chief.

During Monday's meeting, the council will consider bringing in a search firm to assist in the hiring process.

City staff says there are three firms who have express interest in this process. All three firms will present their proposals to the city council at a work session prior to the meeting.

If hired, the search firm would be responsible for bringing in candidates and arranging interviews. The Civil Service Board would then interview all potential candidates and provide their recommendation to the city council.

Back in September, Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud announced he would be retiring in May. He's been serving as police chief since 2008.