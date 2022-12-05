2.4-Million Packages Delivered From St. Cloud’s Amazon Station

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's been one-year since St. Cloud's Amazon delivery station opened.

Site Manager Nick Lahti says last year the focus was on opening the facility and training employees. This year, it's been about growth and expansion.

Our volume has increase substantially. Last year, we were doing 1,000 to 3,000 package per day during the peak season. This year we a slated to deliver up to 15,000 packager per day during peak.

Lahti says in they past year they've delivered over 2.4-million packages. The St. Cloud facility is operating at about 60% of its maximum capacity, an increase from 25% a year ago.

The delivery zone has also expanded with drivers now traveling as far south as Hutchinson, as far north as Little Falls, as far west as Osakis and as far east as Milaca.

Lahti says despite their ramp up over the last year, they still have even more room to grow.

Right now we deliver small packages, but we hope to increase to larger packages. We don't have the ability to do that out of this facility right now, but we hope to be able to deliver the heavier and bulky products in the near future.

Lahti says the holiday season is their version of the Super Bowl, and they are excited and ready to meet the demand this time of year brings.

St. Cloud is one of 1,000 delivery stations worldwide. Amazon is planning to open a similar delivery station in Fergus Falls next year.