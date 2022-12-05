Gas Prices At Lowest Level Since January

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January.

In Minnesota, gas prices fell 12.5 cents in the last week averaging $3.21. The national average fell 15.8 cents to $3.36. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents and stands at $5.06.

Gas Buddy says it remains possible the national average for gasoline could fall under $3 by Christmas. Diesel prices could fall below $5 and soon after that fall to their lowest level since March.

However, despite all the good news, there is a concern as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Also, OPEC could cut more production.