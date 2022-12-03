Huskies Hold Off UND, Bison to Host Montana in FCS Playoffs

The CSB, SCSU, and Gopher hockey teams along with the St. Cloud Norsemen all netted wins on Friday night, while the SJU hockey team fell short in a close contest against Bethel. On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host Oklahoma City, the Wild will host Anaheim, the Bison will host Montana in round two of the FCS Playoffs, the CSB and SJU basketball teams will host Augsburg in a MIAC matchup, the SCSU basketball teams will head to Crookston, the Gopher women's basketball team will return to the court, and the Granite City Lumberjacks will face off against Alexandria in their only contest of the weekend.

RECAPS:

- The Bennies started their weekend with a 3-1 win over Bethel. Sami Hackley, Sydney Hunst, and Kennedy Morris each netted a goal for St. Ben's. CSB outshot Bethel 39-21 in the win. The Bennies improve to 6-4 and the Royals fall to 1-6. The teams will head to Blaine on Saturday for game two at 7:00 p.m.

- The SCSU men's hockey team routed the University of North Dakota 7-2 to kick off the weekend series. UND scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-1 lead, but SCSU responded with six unanswered goals to secure the victory. Jami Krannila led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud. The Huskies improve to 12-3 and the Fighting Hawks fall to 6-7-3. The teams will close out the series at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The SCSU women's hockey team earned their third straight win, with a 3-2 decision against St. Thomas at home on Friday. St. Cloud took an early 2-0 lead, gave up two to St. Thomas, and then put it away with a goal in the third. Emma Gentry led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud State. The Huskies improve to 10-8 and the Tommies fall to 3-12. The teams will travel to Mendota Heights on Saturday to play game two of the series. Puck-drop is set for 2:00 p.m.

- The Gopher men's hockey team earned a 5-0 shutout win over Michigan State to kick off the road series Friday. Logan Cooley led Minnesota with two goals. Justen Close made a perfect 25 saves. The Gophers improve to 12-5 and the Spartans fall to 11-5-1. The teams will close out the series with game two at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The Norsemen started out December with a 1-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Wilderness. Daniels Murnieks scored the lone goal of the game for St. Cloud. Tomas Bolo made a perfect 34 saves in the win. The Norsemen improve to 9-11-1-1 and the Wilderness fall to 15-8-1-1. The teams will trek to St. Cloud for game two on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Johnnies fell 1-2 to Bethel to earn the series split on Friday night. Scores from Justin Kelley and Tyler Braccini put Bethel up 2-0 through the first two periods. In the final frame, Peter Tabor netted one for SJU to avoid in the shutout. The Johnnies drop to 5-5-1 and will host Concordia University - Wisconsin on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves (11-11) will look to get above .500 when they host Oklahoma City (9-13) on Saturday. This will be the third matchup between the teams this season. Minnesota earned 115-108 and 116-106 wins over the Thunder back in October. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild (11-9-2) will try to keep things rolling when they host Anaheim (6-16-2) on Saturday. This marks the second matchup between the teams this season. Minnesota topped the Ducks 4-1 back in November. The Wild have won their last two, while Anaheim has dropped their last four. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 3 Bison (9-2) will make their 13th straight FCS playoff appearance Saturday when they host no. 17 Montana (8-4) in the second round. NDSU is 5-4 overall against the Grizzlies. The teams last played in 2015 with North Dakota coming up with a 37-6 win. You can catch all the action on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SJU basketball team (4-2) will return to the court Saturday to host Augsburg (2-4). The Johnnies lead the overall series 48-33 and won the last matchup 68-65 in February. The matchup is set to get underway at 1:00 p.m.

- The CSB basketball team (3-1) will continue MIAC play when they host Augsburg (5-1) on Saturday. The Bennies are 61-15 all-time against the Auggies, but have lost the last three consecutive matchups including a 76-67 decision back in February. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.

- The SCSU men's basketball team (4-3) will face Crookston (1-7) in an NSIC matchup on Saturday. The Huskies lead the series 16-4 and have won the last seven contests against the Golden Eagles. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team (4-2) will also face Crookston (2-6) on the road Saturday. The Huskies are 26-7 all-time over the Golden Eagles and have won the last four consecutive games. Tip-off for the women's game is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The Gopher women's basketball team (4-3) will start conference play Saturday when they host Penn State (7-1). Minnesota is 22-29 overall against the Nittany Lions but has won seven of the last eight matchups. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Williams Arena.

- The Lumberjacks (19-1-0-1) will play their lone game of the weekend when hosting Alexandria (11-4-0-1) on Saturday. The teams have gone 1-1 so far this season. The action starts at 7:30 p.m.