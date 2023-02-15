Gary Allan, Tracy Lawrence Playing At The Ledge In May
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Country music stars Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence will be making a stop in central Minnesota later this year.
Get our free mobile app
The duo announced today their first ever co-headlining tour Wednesday which includes a stop at The Ledge Amphitheater on May 26th.
The multi-state tour from the two hitmakers recalls 30 years of some of Country’s greatest era-defining hits.
Lawrence’s impressive resume includes more than 13M albums sold and 18 No. 1 singles, while Allan is on the heels of his recent album Ruthless and the critically acclaimed tour spanning his 25 years of outside-the-lines Country hits.
Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday and can be found on Ticketmaster.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sartell Police Chief Reflects on Career
- New Bishop Ordination Mass
- Minnesota Troopers Recognized
- Catholic Charities Mardi Gras
- Lighted Outdoor Basketball Courts
Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota
The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.