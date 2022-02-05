Waite Park Seeking Community Input on New Planning Initiatives

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are seeking input from residents, business and property owners, employees and visitors as they begin new planning initiatives.

An online survey is available where residents can offer their vision for the City as developments begin on a new Comprehensive and Strategic plans for the next decade and beyond.

The online survey is the first of many opportunities for public engagement, which also include a series of visioning sessions, community workshops stakeholder focus groups and other events.

Mayor Rick Miller says it's important for anyone who calls Waite Park home to take their time and share their input.

This is an opportunity for you to share your values and vision in helping guide the future of Waite Park. This is your city, please help guide it into the future.

Once a consensus is identified the firms hired by the city for their Comprehensive and Strategic planning processes will use the input to guide and develop long-term community growth in Waite Park.

Here is a direct link to the Online Survey.

To learn more about the Waite Park Comprehensive Plan click HERE!