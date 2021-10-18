Waite Park Considering Moratorium On Mining Permits

WAITE PARK -- The city of Waite Park wants to put a temporary halt on mining permits.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a 12-month moratorium on Interim Use Permits associated with mining uses.

City staff says they've seen a significant increase in permit requests for projects with mining uses in Agricultural/Rural residential areas. These areas are of interest for potential quarry/mining projects, which if left unchecked could hamper the city's long-term planning for the area and create potential issues with nearby residents.

According to city staff, a project slated for review by the Planning Commission was recently withdrawn by the applicant after significant concerns were raised by Stearns County and the Minnesota DNR, leading staff to recommend denying the proposal.

If a moratorium is approved, staff would review the existing ordinance and provide future recommendations to the council.