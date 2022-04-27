Photo by Wendy Hendricks

PIZZA BARN IS 'A PIZZA HEAVEN'

If you've never visited the Pizza Barn in Princeton, Minnesota, you are missing out on perhaps one of the best pizzas that will ever hit your tastebuds. If Princeton is too far of a drive for you, have no fear; because the Pizza Barn has taken their incredible pizza on the road with their new food truck.

Photo by Jody Stay Photo by Jody Stay loading...

THE HISTORY OF THIS GREAT PIZZA PLACE

Jody Stay, the current owner of Pizza Barn in Princeton, Minnesota says the Pizza Barn was opened by her parents, Noel and Carol Paulson, nearly 40 years ago. The first location of Pizza Barn was in Forest Lake, but because Noel and Carol wanted to raise their kids in a smaller community, they decided to move to Princeton, and the Pizza Barn has become a destination location for those living in and around the area.

Photo by Jody Stay Photo by Jody Stay loading...

FROM SCRATCH

Talk about a family business, the Pizza Barn is exactly that. They make their dough from a recipe that was created by Grandpa Winslow, who happened to be a baker. Jody's parents came up with the rest of the recipes, and their business continued to grow. When Jody took over the family business, she wanted to expand their reach even further, because she truly believes that everyone should have the pleasure of trying Pizza Barn pizza, and I would agree. It was a favorite of mine all through school, back in the day when I spent hours in their gaming room with my boyfriend Joe, throwing away quarters and becoming an expert at Galaga, all while chomping on a delicious piece of my favorite pizza.

Photo by Jody Stay Photo by Jody Stay loading...

Jody's dream is now to take her Pizza Barn Food Truck to the State Fair and share some of their signature favorites, like Cheese Curd Pizza and Pickle Roll Pizza; which truly scream Midwest flavor.

