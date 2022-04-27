Minnesota Kid Sneaks Self-Published Book INTO Library [GALLERY]

Sure, you could write a book, try to get it published and hope that the local library grabs a few copies for folks to check out. Or, you could just do what Forest Lake nine-year-old Emily Rose Johnston did and put the book in the library yourself!

Her book, "You Can Travel Anywhere," was found in the stacks of the Washington County Library system's Hardwood Creek Library.

Among the destinations listed in the book are Tokyo, Egypt, London, South Korea and Guangzhou.

Washington County Library via Facebook Washington County Library via Facebook loading...

"I just snuck this book into the library," the cover proclaims alongside an illustration of the titular traveler.

PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook loading...

"Well... I am by an airport I could travel.... hmmm TOKYO!"

"What a beautiful place here, so many citys."

attachment-Sr loading...

"Sometimes if u wanted to speak with the people while traveling you could learn the language."

"Or I could just go to Egypt! And see the perimeds."

PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook loading...

"Or we could go to beautiful London! (They speak our language)"

"Or u could go to Malaysia!"

PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook loading...

"Or go to SOUTH Korea!"

"Or go to Guangzhou!"

PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook PHOTO: Washington County Library via Facebook loading...

"Or just see the eyefell tower!"

"Or see the colosseum!"

To see the rest of the book check out the embedded Facebook post above. It should also be noted that the final page of "You Can Travel Anywhere" contains a teaser for the young author's other book, "How To Draw Humans."