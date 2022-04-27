Sheriff: Man Dies After Gun Goes Off &#8216;Accidentally&#8217;

Sheriff: Man Dies After Gun Goes Off ‘Accidentally’

LAKE LILLIAN -- A man has died after a gun reportedly went off accidentally striking him in the head.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from a home near Lake Lillian.

A 64-year-old man died. His name has not been released yet.

The case is still being investigated by the sheriff's office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

