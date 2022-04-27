MN House Passes Bill for Light Rail, Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- Republicans tried to stop the Blue Line light rail extension into Minneapolis's northwest suburbs, and cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Duluth and Saint Paul -- but Democrats said "no" as the Minnesota House passed a bill to use part of the state's budget surplus for transportation projects.

Anoka Republican John Heinrich says:

"Members, instead of a wasteful train to Duluth, we should be funding our State Patrol."

But Minneapolis Democrat Frank Hornstein says about the Northern Lights Express:

"There is a lot of support all along this line, particularly in the Duluth area. This is going to be a boost for the economy and for tourism."

But some lawmakers say smaller communities along the line are worried about hazards from passenger trains going through at high speeds.

