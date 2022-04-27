Wet Weekend Ahead Across Minnesota

UNDATED -- Several chances for rain exist through early next week with the best chances this weekend.

Rainfall totals of at least a half an inch appear likely, with some areas expected to receive more than one inch.

Here in St. Cloud and the surrounding area, we could see between one inch and one-and-a-half inches from Friday evening through Sunday.

So far this month, St. Cloud has had 2.50 inches of rain. We're about .30 of an inch of rain above normal for the month so far.

Along with the rain will be the continued cool temperatures. Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s at least into early next week.