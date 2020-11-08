Vikings Notch Second Straight Win

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings won their second straight game and extended their win streak against the Detroit Lions to six games at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Minnesota got on the board first with a touchdown in the opening quarter. Detroit tried to answer but missed their field goal attempt. The Vikings extended their lead with another touchdown and missed the extra point attempt.

Down 13-0 in the second, the Lions got their first points with a field goal make. Detroit closed the gap even more with a touchdown on their next possession. Minnesota answered with their third touchdown of the day and took a 20-10 going into the break.

After a scoreless drive by each team, the Vikings scored their fourth touchdown and pushed their lead out to 27-10. Minnesota picked off Detroit twice in the third quarter to shut them out of scoring.

The Lions scored their second field goal and a second touchdown in the final quarter, but the Vikings found the endzone for the fifth time and secured the win 34-20.

Kirk Cousins completed 13 of 20 for 220 yards and three touchdowns for Minnesota. Dalvin Cook had 22 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Irv Smith Jr. had two catches for 10 yards and two touchdowns. Ameer Abdullah had one catch for 22 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side, Eric Wilson, Eric Kendricks, and Harrison Smith each secured an interception.

Matt Stafford completed 23 of 32 for 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions for Detroit. Chase Daniel completed 8 of 13 for 94 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson each secured a touchdown reception.

The Vikings improve to 3-5 and the Lions fall to 3-5. Minnesota will travel to Chicago on November 16th for a Monday night matchup against the Bears. You can catch that game at 7:15 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.