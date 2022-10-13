Ed Sheeran PRE-SALE Code for Minnesota Stop!

Calling all Ed Sheeran fans! Anyone out there getting really excited to see the "Bad Habits" singer when he comes to Minneapolis, Minnesota August 12, 2023?! I know that's a silly question. Who isn't excited for him to come Minnesota?! Take it from someone who has seen him before, if you haven't you are going to WANT to see him. His talent will blow your mind. His "+-=÷x Tour" (The Mathematics Tour) will be his

FIRST STATESIDE TREK IN NEARLY FIVE YEARS

Don't miss it! Tickets for "The Mathematics Tour" U.S. Bank Stadium stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota go on-sale Friday, October 14 at 10am. However, good news for you we got a pre-sale code to use TODAY (Thursday, October 13).

This particular pre-sale code starts at noon and will stay open until 10pm (central time) tonight. Plus, take note, I have it under good authority other presales are already selling well and fans are encouraged to get tickets before the general on sale. But how does one do that?

Have no fear, that is why I am here to help you with that. The PRE-CODE you have been waiting for is:

SHIVERS

Use that word...SHIVERS...to get tickets early!

Find more details, if you need, and where to go and find tickets HERE. In the mean time here are a few of Ed Sheeran's favorite songs you love to enjoy while you wait!

SHIVERS

BAD HABITS

I DON'T CARE (feat. Justin Bieber)

PHOTOGRAPH

THINKING OUT LOUD

SHAPE OF YOU

