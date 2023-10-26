Can’t Miss Concert News! Chris Stapleton At U.S. Bank Stadium

Big concert news for Minnesota came this morning. It's been announced that Chris Stapleton will bring his 'All American Road Show' Tour to Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2024.

Chris Stapleton has a brand new album called "Higher" coming out on November 10th. The first single from that project is "White Horse" which can be heard on radio now. And now you'll get to see him in concert right here in Minnesota.

SOME OF CHRIS STAPLETON'S AWARDS

11 Academy of Country Music Awards including one for Entertainer of the Year.

15 Country Music Association Awards

8 Grammy Awards

DETAILS FOR THE SHOW

Chris Stapleton

All-American Road Show Tour

Saturday, April 6, 2024

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Special Guests Lainey Wilson and Marcus King

Pre-Sale is Thursday, November 2nd from 10am - 10pm

On-Sale Friday, November 3rd at 10am

More on the supporting acts; Lainey Wilson and Marcus King.

Lainey Wilson is a singer songwriter and actress. Earlier this year she won Female Artist of the Year from the ACM as well as Album of the Year. In 2022 she was named the CMA Female Artist of the Year as well as New Artist of the Year. She and Chris Stapleton are both nominated for Entertainer of the Year from the Country Music Association. Those Awards are scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th. Lainey is also on the TV Series "Yellowstone".

Marcus King has been playing music since he was 8 years old. He is already Grammy nominated and besides playing a full schedule of his own shows, he's also playing shows with Chris Stapleton.

