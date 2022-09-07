Lets put this out there right away, I am a woman and I LOVE FOOTBALL! I love all aspects of it, watching football, talking football, playing fantasy football, tailgating for football and really if it involves football, I'm pretty much in. But who is my team? Thought you'd never ask, it's an easy answer the MINNESOTA VIKINGS!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

As a true Minnesotan, they have always been my team and we've been through a lot. Wins. Losses. A few more losses. Missed kick of '98. Bountygate. Minneapolis Miracle. I think you get the picture, I've been a fan and whether it was good, bad or ugly I've stood by them.

Which means as a Vikings Fan I also don't care for the Green Bay Packers. They are our biggest rivals and a loss to them is worse than most. Losing to them and having a Green Bay Packer fan around to gloat is the WORST! I'm sure we aren't much better as Vikings fans when we win, but that's not the point at the moment. Actually I might be missing the point of it all. Where I'm trying to go in my excitement is say:

This weekend we once again "open the gates".

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo by Megan Zee/TSM at U.S. Bank Stadium loading...

I'm talking about the season home opener in Minnesota at the U.S. Bank Stadium against Green Bay, which means we need to be ready for any possible outcome and perhaps a winery already thought way ahead on that for both sides. Because what do we do when we win, we drink and celebrate. What do we do when we lose, we have a drink and commiserate about the loss.

This year why not do it with a bottle of wine? Chateau St. Croix Winery in Wisconsin has just what you are looking for whether it be a red or a white or if you're a Vikings fan or a Packers fan. Introducing Skol Red & Cheese Head White.

That's right, you can know celebrate or drown your sorrows with a bottle of wine in honor of your great team. I am not usually the first person to get a red wine, but the competitive person in me wants all the Skol Red to be gone before the Cheese Head White. Maybe there's a road trip in my future to prepare for the game this weekend, but please tell me Minnesota you'd choose the red too, right? SKOL

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

