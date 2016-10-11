Vikings Boost Offensive Line, Sign Tackle Jake Long

EDEN PRAIRIE - The Minnesota Vikings are spending the bye week by boosting up their injury plagued offensive line.

The team announced Tuesday they have signed offensive tackle Jake Long, a former first overall draft pick in 2008. He was a reserve for Atlanta last year.

Long began his career in Miami, becoming a four-time Pro Bowl pick and an All-Pro selection in 2010. He played his first four NFL seasons under coach Tony Sparano, who is now Minnesota's offensive line coach.

However, Long has also been plagued by injuries himself over his career. After signing with St. Louis, he had suffered an ACL injury in consecutive seasons.

The Vikings this season have already lost starting tackles Andre Smith and Matt Kalil due to injuries.