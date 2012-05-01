Viking Free Agent Signees to Watch

NFL teams look to improve with the NFL draft but sometimes after the draft teams really make big steps if they identify and top sign undrafted free agents. The Vikings signed 16 undrafted free agents after selecting 10 players in the draft. Inside linebacker Tyler Nielsen of Iowa, defensive tackle Tydreke Powell and center Quentin Saulsberry appear to be the best chances to make the Vikings roster in late August. NFL network's Mike Mayock raves but the sleeper posibilities of Nielsen. Nielsen was a special teams player at Iowa as a freshman and sophomore and earned a starting job as a junior or senior. He has potential to push Erin Henderson at outside lineback and could be a backup to either Jasper Brinkley or Audie Cole as Middle Linebacker.

Tydreke Powell played college football at North Carolina and may have been outshined by fellow defensive lineman Quinton Coples but if he can bulk up could be a factor as a run stopper for the Vikings. Quentin Saulsberry can play everywhere on the offensive and that flexibility is something the Vikings love.