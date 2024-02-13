Former Viking Returns to Minnesota for Youth Camps

Former Minnesota Viking and Minnesota Native Adam Thielen announced yesterday on his Facebook page that he would be again holding Thielen Foundation Youth Football Camps this year in Minnesota.

Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers Getty Images loading...

There will be a camp held in Eden Prairie on May 11th from 9am-11am and then in Detroit Lakes on June 22nd from 9am-11am.

Get our free mobile app

Each camp is open to kids in grades 1-8, There are only 200 spots available for each of these camps.

The camp coming up in May in Eden Prairie will be held at Champions Hall, 7000 Washington Ave. South in Eden Prairie.

For the camp in Detroit Lakes, it will be held at Mollberg Field at Detroit Lakes High School. In case of bad weather, the camp will be moved indoors at Lakeshirt Field House which is just a short distance from the High School stadium.

Carolina Panthers v Tennessee Titans Getty Images loading...

The first 30 to register in each camp will get a $19 discount when they sign up. Use the code ‘Thielen19’ to check to see if the discount is still available.

Campers are asked to wear a T-Shirt, Shorts and Cleats if possible. For attending the camp, each camper will get a Camp T-Shirt, Thielen Foundation Water Bottle, A Draw String Bag, a Thielen Foundation Hat, and Autographed Photo or Card of Adam and of course the on-field instruction by coaches.

1711999394 JARED C TILTON Via Getty Images loading...

The cost of the camp is $149 per camper. To get the link to register for each camp go to the Thielen Foundation Website to find the link and get all other details.

All participants must have proof of medical insurance and sign a waiver before they can participate in the camp.

The Thielen Foundation gives $1000 scholarships to youth teams and students from partnering schools in the Twin Cities each year. Adam Thielen just completed his first season with the Carolina Panthers, where he led the team in catches and receiving yards.